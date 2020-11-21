FLYNN,

Allan Maurice (Mickey):

Vera and family wish to extend their grateful thanks to family and friends for their support and sympathy on the sudden loss of a loved husband, father, father-in-law and Poppa. Thank you for the flowers, baking, cards and messages sent to our family. Also to the First Responders and NP Police. A big thank you to the staff at Telford Rest Home for the wonderful care given to Maurice in the time he was a resident there. Please accept this as our personal and grateful thanks.



