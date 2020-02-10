HOPKINS, Allan Bruce:
Peacefully passed away on 8th February 2020, aged 82 years, at Taranaki Base Hospital with his family in vigil. Treasured husband of Kaye (dec); father of Anthea, Richard, and Sarah; grandfather of Elida, Asher, Jed, Albie, Fred and Nyah; brother to Norman (dec), Ruth, Bill (dec), Jean (dec), Michael, and David. Loved by all his "out-laws" and 67 "D'Nieces and D'Nephews" as well as the staff at Thornleigh Park Rest Home. Allan's funeral will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 12th February 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Awanui Cemetery. A memory sharing vigil will be held at the church at 7.00pm tonight, Tuesday 11th February. Donations to Parkinson's Taranaki in Allan's memory can be left at the church.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020