  • "To Doreen and family,our thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Winefride & Ray Corrigan
  • "Dear Aunty Doreen and family, we are so very sorry to hear..."
    - Rosemary Cairns
  • "To Paula & Family, Please accept our deepest sympathy in..."
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss Doreen."
    - Leo Demchy
  • "To Doreen and Family our thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Bernard Brady
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
JONES, Allan Wensley:
Passed away on Saturday 14th March 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Doreen. Devoted father and father-in-law of Donna, Denise and Gary Walker, and Paula and Craig Frost. Cherished and much loved grandad of his eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. All messages to the Jones family may be sent C/- PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. In accordance with Allan's wishes, a private service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020
