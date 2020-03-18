JONES, Allan Wensley:
Passed away on Saturday 14th March 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Doreen. Devoted father and father-in-law of Donna, Denise and Gary Walker, and Paula and Craig Frost. Cherished and much loved grandad of his eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. All messages to the Jones family may be sent C/- PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. In accordance with Allan's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020