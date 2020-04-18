JONES, Allan Wensley:



Doreen, Donna, Denise, Paula and their extended families, would like to thank the Hawera and Taranaki Base/HDU Hospital staff for their care and support of our much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Thank you to Father Craig Butler for a memorable mass and his ongoing support to us all. Special thanks also to Kelly and Jordy of Hardings Funeral Services for thier care and guidance at this sad time. You guys are awesome. For the messages, calls, visitors, baking, flowers and prayers we have received, we are truly grateful to you all. Please accept this personal acknowledgment from all our families.



