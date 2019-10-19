Allan (MANU) MANUKONGA

Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the Manukonga whanau. I have very..."
    - Lois Lovegrove
  • "Sending our Condolences to the whanau..P.I.P cousin. Kia..."
    - Dana Hamilton
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

MANUKONGA (MANU),
Allan James (Big Al):
Peacefully on Thursday 17th October 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Loved father of Shana and Steve and Holly. Adored Koro of all his grandchildren. Youngest son of the late Dick and Lucy Manukonga. All messages to "The Manukonga Family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Allan will be held at the Rahotu Rugby Club, Rahotu Road, Rahotu, on Sunday 20th October 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Rahotu Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019
