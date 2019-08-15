SAMUEL, Allan Grant:
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday 12th August 2019, at Waikato Hospital, aged 61 years. Cherished husband and best friend of Gaye (nee Batty), together for 27 years. Adored father of Eden and Phoebe. Much loved brother of Mere Tito (Auckland), brother-in-law of Dennis and Lesley Batty, and uncle of Nicholas and Nina (Scotland). Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Samuel family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate the life of Allan will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 20th August at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019