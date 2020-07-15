Allan SMITH

Guest Book
  • "We have lost a loving family member Rest easy Allan. Our..."
  • "To Glenis and Family, Our thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Glenys Hutchings
  • "Dad I will miss you forever - my heart breaks knowing you..."
    - Tineke Bevan
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

SMITH, Allan Talbot:
Peacefully at home with family by his side on Monday 13th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Glenis. The best Dad (Bro) to Tineke and Jason, Chanel and Jeremy, and Tiffany and Cody. Cherished Grandad to Taylor, Indie; Luka, Paige; Lincoln and Caden.
You fought a good fight.
All messages to Allan's family C/- P O Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Allan's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Friday 17th July 2020 at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 15 to July 16, 2020
