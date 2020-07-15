SMITH, Allan Talbot:
Peacefully at home with family by his side on Monday 13th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Glenis. The best Dad (Bro) to Tineke and Jason, Chanel and Jeremy, and Tiffany and Cody. Cherished Grandad to Taylor, Indie; Luka, Paige; Lincoln and Caden.
You fought a good fight.
All messages to Allan's family C/- P O Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Allan's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Friday 17th July 2020 at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 15 to July 16, 2020