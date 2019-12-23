Allan STAVELEY

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Gina's passing,fond memories of a true..."
    - Mick Webb
  • "My dear Marion,I am so sorry to read of Gina's passing.He..."
    - Joan Carter
  • "So sorry to read about your dad passing reg Love to u all..."
    - Sharon Krutz
  • "to Marion & family sorry for the loss of your beloved..."
  • "So sad to read of Ginas passing.My thoughts are with you..."
    - Margaret Simpson
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
Death Notice

STAVELEY,
Allan Douglas (Gina):
Peacefully surrounded by family in Stratford on Saturday, 21st December 2019. Aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Marion. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Gary Webber; Lorraine Phipps; Joanne and Steve Godman; Dianne and Michael Hogan; Reg and Sue. Treasured pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Staveley family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Gina at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday, 24th December, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 23, 2019
