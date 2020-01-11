STAVELEY,

Allan Douglas (Gina):

Marion and family would like to thank the Marire and Maryann Rest Homes for their care of Gina. Dr Gerard Radich for the years of care, Dr Terblanche and Dr Wendy Walsh for their care of Gina while in the rest homes. Auntie Doris for all you have done. Brian and Pamela from Brian Darth Funeral Services and John Sandford for the funeral service. To Jenny, Vicki and Lorraine for all they have done. Thank you to everyone for your support.



