WATT, Allan Murray:
Peacefully at his New Plymouth home on July 27, 2019, aged 85. Beloved husband of Cushla. Father and father-in-law of Karen and Rusty, Susan, Peter and Sheryl, Diane, Nicola and Peter, Rhys and Lynne, Lane and Sue. Grandfather of Ben and Christine, Nick, Thomas and Beth, Emma and Tabitha, Max and Bella, Phoebe, Patrick and Anne, Brent and Marcia, Jeremy and Leah, Amy and Tom; and great-grandfather of Ella, Chelsea, Jack, Arden and Lola. Thanks to Dr Kathy Gadd and the Hospice Taranaki staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages of condolence can also be sent to W. Abraham's, PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Allan will be held in W. Abraham's Chapel, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 29 to July 30, 2019