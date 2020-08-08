Allen SPICE

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Mangapouri Cemetery
Death Notice

SPICE,
Allen Raymond George (Al):
Passed tragically on Wednesday 5th August 2020, aged 48 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Mel. Much loved Dad to Ashleigh, Charlee, Andy, Kohl, and Koda. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Retreat would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. Tributes to Al may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Al will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 11th August 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Mangapouri Cemetery at 12.00pm.

