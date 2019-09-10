BISHOP, Alma Jean
(nee Harwood):
Suddenly at home on Sunday, 8 September 2019, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ben & Shirley, Loyd & Judy, and Craig & Kirsten. Adored Grandma of Rhys & Anne, Justin & Katie, and Toby. Loved step Grandma Alma of the late Christine & Shaun, Kathleen, Kyan, Xanthe, Boden, and Lennox. Donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bishop family may be left on Alma's Tribute at egars.co.nz/almabishop. A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held at the War Memorial Hall, Miranda St, Stratford on Friday 13 September 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019