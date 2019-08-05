GILBERT, Alma Florence
(nee Crockett):
Passed peacefully at Taurima Rest Home on Friday, August 2, 2019, aged 104 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence. Much loved sister of Iris Allemann, Norah Goodchap, and Kathleen Lilley (all deceased). Loved aunty of Gus (dec) and Jackie Goodchap, Gary and Ann Lilley, John and Jocelyn Allemann, Murray and Karin Lilley, Joy and Richard Womersley, Dave and Kerry Lilley, Robert and Sue Allemann, and Bryan Goodchap. All messages may be sent to "The Gilbert Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Alma will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
