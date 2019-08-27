SORENSEN,
Alma Jean (nee Letts):
Surrounded by family on Saturday 24 August 2019, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Neil & Jennifer, Lloyd & Chris, and the late Jean. Adored Granny of Grant & Lou, and Fay & Trevor; Kade & Jodie, and J'Kayah & Greg. Doting great-granny frog of Brooke, Jessie, Dylan, Zeke, and Lexie Alma. All messages to the Sorensen Family may be left on Alma's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/alma or sent c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 28 August 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019