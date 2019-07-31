STUBBING,

Alma Wheto (nee Annear):

Sadly passed away surrounded by close family and Mokos, on 31 July 2007. With the memory of a very strong, brave and stolic, but tough exterior, Mum. You still had so much love to give, but not everybody got to know and share that love. Sadly you suffered but tried to fight such a brave battle, but sadly were unable to win. Knowing you will no longer suffer in any way and hopefully you can now rest peacefully. You will always be remembered with fond memories, good and bad, but I miss you dearly. I wish I could walk up the steep stairs to heaven and hold you near and say sorry for all the pain and grief I caused you. I will always love and miss you dearly. I cherish your photos and selfishly wish you were still here. They say time heals wounds, but not this one aye Mum.

- Love and miss you, your eldest daughter Hinemoa Alma.



