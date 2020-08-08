STUBBING,

Alma Wheto (nee Annear):

Sadly passed on 31 July 2007, with her nearest and dearest present. So much love in this time of sorrow but no more pain and suffering mum. I know you're a tough mum but not even you should bear this. I wish I could reach up to heaven and hold you tight and reassure you. It's 13 years since, but I know you are in a better place, and I have a few good memories, which I will forever cherish. May you be at peace too. Love you and miss you mum, your eldest daughter Hinemoa.



