BEATTY,
Alys Mabel (née Griffin):
Peacefully on Monday 16 September 2019, Alys passed away at Chalmers Home, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George, and loved mother of Janine (Sydney). Loved eldest daughter of Eric and Gertie Griffin (both deceased), sister of Janice Griffin (deceased) and Frances, Gavin (Griff) and Gwen.
Will be sadly missed, loving memories last forever.
A celebration of Alys's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, at a time to be advised.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019