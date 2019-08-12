BISHOP, Amanda Therese:
On 9 August 2019, aged 53 years. Loved wife of Peter Bishop; sister & sister-in-law to Jeff & Vicky (Perth), Lee & Keith (Tuakau), Jamie & Zerena (Tuakau), Anne and Dennis (Whanganui); Aunty to Matt & Sam and children, Cam & Nick and children, and Allan & Kiri. A service for Amanda will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short St, Matamata on Friday 16 August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Bishop Family C/-Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019