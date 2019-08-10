DRAVITZKI, Andrea Rose:
Peacefully at home surrounded by family and prayers after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday 8 August 2019, aged 41. Cherished mother of Vincent, Dominic, & Xavier. Much loved wife of Peter Maessen. Very dearly loved daughter of Richard & Ruth. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and auntie of Aaron, Rachael, Elijah, and Harmony; Martha, Allen, Alana, Alexandria, and Falcon; Rebecca, Adrian, Jude, and Jasper; Catherine, Alec, Esme, and Noah. Friend of Roland Martin.
Sadly missed,
forever in our hearts.
Messages to the Dravitzki family can be left on Andrea's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/andrea. Requiem Mass for Andrea will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Standish Street, Inglewood, on Wednesday
14 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by her burial at Inglewood Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara, on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019