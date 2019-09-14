Acknowledgement

DRAVITZKI, Andrea Rose:

Andrea's whole family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending food, flowers, cards and Mass cards, prayers, messages and for visits leading up to and following her passing. A heartfelt thank you to staff at Te Rangimarie Hospice for their kindness, care and home visits, and her GP, all hospital staff, nurses and doctors involved in any way, from the beginning. Special thanks to all who attended Andrea's Rosary & Requiem. Eagars for their professional care, to the many priests who offered Mass along with Fr Freddie Barte and to the combined singing groups who led us in song. As there are just so many to acknowledge, please accept this as a personal message of thanks.

Andrea will remain in our hearts forever.



