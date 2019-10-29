Andrea FRIAR

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

FRIAR, Andrea:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 26th October 2019, aged 50 years. Dearly loved daughter of Barbie and the late Frank. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Andy and Leanne and special Aunty of Cheyenne and Jesse. Devoted friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations to WWF New Zealand, Blind Foundation Guide Dogs, and Cancer Society New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Celebration of Andrea's Life will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, Swans Road, New Plymouth, on Friday, 1st November 2019 at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019
