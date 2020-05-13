PARKER, Andrea Elizabeth
(nee Mossman):
On 7th May 2020 Andrea peacefully passed away at her home in New Plymouth, aged 62 years, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Gordon, loving mother of Janette, Rachel and Gabrielle, loved mother-in-law of Ross, loving and cherished Nana of Alexia, Rocco and Jahraz, loved sister of Christine, Lynneley, Ken, Heather and Shona. Loved and respected by friends.
A very brave, determined
lady at rest.
A private cremation has been held, with a memorial to follow sometime in the future. The family would like to mention a special thank you to all the amazing hospice doctors and nurses who helped with Andrea's care.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 13, 2020