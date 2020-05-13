Andrea PARKER

Guest Book
  • "Christine, Heather, Lynnely, Shona and Ken. So sad to read..."
    - Peggy Ann Lane
  • "So sad to hear that Andrea has left us A wonderful,kind and..."
    - Colleen Bird
  • "You were a courageous woman and a top Physio. Thank you for..."
    - Terry O'Kane
  • "So sorry to hear of Andrea's passing, she will be sadly..."
    - Maryann Cavey
  • "My thoughts are with Rachel, Gordon, Janette and family...."
    - Rachel Doeg
Service Information
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice


PARKER, Andrea Elizabeth
(nee Mossman):
On 7th May 2020 Andrea peacefully passed away at her home in New Plymouth, aged 62 years, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Gordon, loving mother of Janette, Rachel and Gabrielle, loved mother-in-law of Ross, loving and cherished Nana of Alexia, Rocco and Jahraz, loved sister of Christine, Lynneley, Ken, Heather and Shona. Loved and respected by friends.
A very brave, determined
lady at rest.
A private cremation has been held, with a memorial to follow sometime in the future. The family would like to mention a special thank you to all the amazing hospice doctors and nurses who helped with Andrea's care.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 13, 2020
