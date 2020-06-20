Andrea PARKER (1958 - 2020)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Park City Church
94 Hurlstone Drive
Waiwhakaiho
Death Notice


PARKER,
Andrea (nee Mossman):
1958 – 2020

The family of Andrea Parker invite those that knew her to join them as they hold a memorial service to celebrate her life. The memorial service will be held at 2.00pm on Saturday, June 27, at Park City Church, 94 Hurlstone Drive, Waiwhakaiho. The service will be followed by an afternoon tea. Savouries will be provided. Please bring a plate of sweet baking to share if you are able. You are invited to wear colourful clothes, especially purple, red or blue since those were Andrea's favourite colours.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 20, 2020
