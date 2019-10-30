Andrew FARMER

Guest Book
  • "Richard and I are so sorry to hear of the news of Andrews..."
    - Vicky White
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. So..."
    - Michael Mead
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

FARMER, Andrew John:
Passed away unexpectedly on 26th October 2019. Dearly loved partner, best friend and Rock of Kay Hooper. Loved Dad of Amanda and Johnny, Alex and Chelsea, and Megan. Special stepdad to Sam, Jason, Dale, Sharmaine and their partners. Doting grandad and poppa Andrew to 13 special grandchildren. Treasured brother of Ruth and a great mate to many.

A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at 27 Kate Street, Normanby, on Friday 1st November, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Waihi Cemetery, Pikituroa Road, Normanby, Hawera. All communications addressed to the family of Andrew Farmer C/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
