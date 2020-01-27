GRAYLING,
Andrew William:
Peacefully surrounded by his family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, aged 50 years. Best friend and husband of Shona. Loved father of 9 and grandfather of 16. All messages to the Grayling family can be sent C/O PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. In preference to flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. a service for Andrew will be held on Wednesday 29th January 2020, at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan street, Stratford, at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020