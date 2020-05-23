Andrew MACKIE

Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Tuesday 19 May 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwenyth Helen (Helen) for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Selina, Chris, Robyn and Alan. Loving Grandad of Brooke and Gavin, Emma-Rose; Matthew and Alisa, Chris and Lauren, Lori and Jesse, and Connor, and Great-Grandad of Poppy; Hadley and Tommy. Messages for John's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/john. John's family have privately celebrated his life and said farewell.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 23, 2020
