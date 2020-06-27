MACKIE,

Andrew John (John):

05.03.1932 - 19.05.2020

John's family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all those who have extended sympathy, visited, sent flowers, baking, phoned, paid tribute online and supported us during John's illness and passing. Special thanks to Te Rangimarie Hospice for their wonderful care of John, also to the Inglewood Doctors, District Nurses and St John Ambulance. Grateful thanks for the tribute from IURFC – especially the online and Daily News article; also to the Inglewood Bowling Club and the Taranaki Rugby Union. Genuine thanks to Sam Bennett for leading the family and close friends in John's farewell and Eagars Funeral Services for their help and guidance. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from Helen, Peter, Chris, Robyn and families.

"A mighty Totara now at rest."



