O'CALLAGHAN,
Andrew Denis:
Passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020, aged 50 years. Deeply loved husband of Angela. Loved son of John (deceased) and Bernadette and stepson of Peter Kett. Loved Grandson of Jack (deceased) and Gwen. Loved brother of Jan O'Callaghan. Loved son-in-law of William and Ngaio Dryden (both deceased), brother-in-law of David & Anne, Helen & Charlie, Paul (deceased) & Jill, Richard & Elizabeth. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews especially Blake. He was a respected member of the Powerco team and will be missed immensely. All messages to the O'Callaghan family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, any donations to Tibetan Spaniel Club and Southland Kennel Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Andrew will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 24 June at 2.00pm. Dogs are welcome.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2020