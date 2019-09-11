SWAFFORD,
Anita Agnes (Eichstaedt):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday, 9 September 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Bill for 53 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Dave, Louise & Craig Granelli, and Greg & Fiona. Nana Nita to Liam, Jakob, Luke, Lennox, Joshua and Grace. Messages to the Swafford Family may be left on Anita's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/anita. Requiem Mass for Anita will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Standish St, Inglewood, on Thursday 12 September 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by her burial in Inglewood Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the Bell Block Catholic Centre on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019