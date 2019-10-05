SWAFFORD, Anita Agnes:

Bill, John, Louise, Greg and families wish to express our thanks to everyone who supported us through this difficult time. The gifts of food and flowers was much appreciated. Being sportingly minded Anita made many friends; to the Inglewood Bowling Club, Golf Club, and New Plymouth Bridge Club your attendance at her farewell was a tribute to a special lady. To the nurses and staff of ward 4a who helped us through Anita's last few days, your care and understanding was exceptional, and you are all a credit to your profession. Finally, to Father Tom Lawn and Kelsey Kearns from Eagars Funerals, your support to us was outstanding and for this we sincerely thank you both.



