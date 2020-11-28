ACKROYD, Ann Margaret
(née McKenzie):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday 26 November 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly beloved wife of Bob, and much loved Mum of Jo and Alec, Heather and Ross (Australia), Rowan (Australia), and Rebecca and Mike. Dearly loved sister of David and Heather (France). Cherished Grandma to her eight grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to Chalmers for their compassion and care of Ann. In accordance to Ann's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020