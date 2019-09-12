EMENY,

Ann Maree (nee Chivers): Passed away peacefully at home in Taupo on Saturday September 7, 2019 in her 58th year. She will be sorely missed by husband Howard, and as a mother and mother-in-law to Erin and husband Chris, Lee and partner Holly and as the beloved Nana to Hazel. Ann is daughter to Jack and Maureen (deceased) in New Plymouth and sister to her five brothers, Stephen, Grant, Michael, John and Alastair. Ann will also be sadly missed as the step-mum to Alana, Lauren and Shaun. In accordance with Ann's wishes, a cremation has already taken place and a memorial service for her will be held at the Taupo Yacht Club at 9 Ferry Road, on Sunday September 15, at 11am.



