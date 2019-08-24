MAYHEAD,
Ann Elizabeth Mary (Ann):
Peacefully with family by her side at Heatherlea Rest Home, on Sunday 18th August 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Phil for over 54 years. Loved Mum and Mum-in-law to Lee and Keith Singer, and Kay and Chris Linders. Cherished Grandma to Kelly, Lauren and Troy; Jonathan, Annalise, and Jakob. Great-Grandma to Addison and James. All messages to the Mayhead family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Ann's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019