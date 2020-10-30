O'GRADY, Ann Doreen:
Passed away on 27 October 2020 at Kimihia Rest Home, Huntly, with family at her side. Much loved wife and best friend of Mike for 56 years. Dearly loved mum of Dean and Jan, Vicki and Steven. The best nana and granny to Hannah & Brett, Michael, Finn, Olivia, Brooklyn, and Lincoln. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the Staff at Kimihia Rest Home for all the loving care and respect you gave our dearly loved wife, mum and nana. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Tuesday, 3 November, at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. In Ann's memory, donations to the Neurological Foundation NZ would be appreciated, posted to PO Box 110-022, Auckland 1148, or may be left at the service. All communications to the O'Grady Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020