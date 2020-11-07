Anne GORDON

Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
Death Notice

GORDON, Anne
(Annette Ruth) (nee Mackay):
6.11.1936 - 5.11.2020
Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Norm. Loved Mum of Julie-Anne (deceased), Luke and Katie-Jane, Bryce and Teresa, Yolande and Mike. Beautiful Gran of Dani; Fletcher and Melody; Portia and Liam. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 4b Taranaki Base Hospital, and Tainui Village for their care in mum's final weeks. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 10 November 2020 at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020
