GOURLAY, Anne Marie:
Anne passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera, on Monday 3rd February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Adored mum of Craig and Malina, Bruce, Marina and Trevor Hill. Very much loved nana of Kaylee, and Cullen. Loved 'second mum' of many. If you wish, a donation may be made in memory of Anne to Hospice Taranaki, and these may be left at her service. A farewell for Anne will be held at the South Taranaki Returned Services Association, Princes Street, Hawera, on Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.00am, after which a private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020