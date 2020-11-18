HALL, Anne:
It is with sadness that we share the passing of Reverend Anne Hall on Monday 16th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff (Fox). Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Felicity and Rob, Brenda, Greg and Lisa, the late Jarrod and Mum to Marg. Loved sister of Maurice (deceased), Bruce, John (deceased), June, Mary, Gwen, Peter, Graeme (deceased). Loved Grandmother, Aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. All messages to the Hall family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices In lieu of flowers, donations to Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebratory service for Anne will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Henui Street, Strandon, New Plymouth, on Friday 20th November 2020 at 12.00pm, thereafter to Inglewood Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020