Guest Book
  • "Dear Felicity, Brenda, Greg and families. I loved your..."
    - Kaye Blundell/Martin
  • "So sorry we cannot be at the service . I will miss our..."
    - Sharon Burman
  • "All our sympathies from our family to yours."
    - Steven & Dawn Hall
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
12 Henui Street,
Strandon, New Plymouth
Death Notice

HALL, Anne:
It is with sadness that we share the passing of Reverend Anne Hall on Monday 16th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff (Fox). Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Felicity and Rob, Brenda, Greg and Lisa, the late Jarrod and Mum to Marg. Loved sister of Maurice (deceased), Bruce, John (deceased), June, Mary, Gwen, Peter, Graeme (deceased). Loved Grandmother, Aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. All messages to the Hall family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices In lieu of flowers, donations to Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebratory service for Anne will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Henui Street, Strandon, New Plymouth, on Friday 20th November 2020 at 12.00pm, thereafter to Inglewood Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020
