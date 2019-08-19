JULIAN, Anne (Shirley):
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 17 August 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of Keith (Toby) deceased, and mother of Wendy and Graeme, Richard and Michelle, Deborah and Rhys, Karen and Nick, Leith and Suzie. Cherished Nana of Alex; Kate, Simon, Andrew, John; Sara, Mathew, Mark; Rhody, Elan, Claudia, Jimmy; Jess, Sam and all their partners. Special Great-Nana of her 9 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Margaret; Alan (deceased) and Betty Tosland. All messages to the Julian family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Shirley will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 72 Liardet Street, New Plymouth on Tuesday 20 August at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
