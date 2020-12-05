ROWLAND,
Anne Veronica (née Pigé):
Passed away on 27th November 2020, aged 80, after a short illness. Much loved wife of the late Lincoln. Treasured sister of Angela. Loved and respected mother of Helen, Sarah, Judith, and Catherine. Loving Grandma/Garma of Samuel and Jacinda, Noah, Isaac, Sophie, Lucy, Ryan, Isabel, and Cameron. Special Great-Garma of Karlem, and baby Lincoln. A family service has been held. All messages to the Rowland family c/- 236 Waihi Road, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020