BECK, Annelise:
7.6.1957 - 14.2.2020
Most dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mat and Joanne Quinn, Alex and Anna Quinn, Taryn and William Berry, John and Sarah Quinn. Cherished Grandma of Liam, Aidan; Maeve, Alice, Esther; Thomas, Bella; and Oliver. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimers Taranaki that may be left at the service. Messages to Annelise's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/annelise. According to Annelise's wish a private family cremation has been held. A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
