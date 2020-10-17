WINMILL, Annette Marie:
Suddenly, but surrounded by family, at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 15th October 2020. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Paul; Tracey and Dean; Christine (deceased); Ian; Sheree and Dean. Loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All communication to the Winmill family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. A service for Annette will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Monday, 19th October 2020 at 1.00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 17, 2020