KIRK, Annie Finella (Ann):
Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, at home with family by her side. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryan, Neil & Sonnie, Robyn & Bruce. Cherished nanna of Tyler and Maddy, Dane, Anna Maree, Andrew and Fiona, and great-grandmother of Audrey Ann. In accordance with her wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. Messages to 8a South Road, Manaia 4612.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2019