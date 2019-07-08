Annie KIRK

Guest Book
  • "To the family of Mrs Ann Kirk, Heartfelt sympathy. May..."
    - HELEN KOWALEWSKI
  • "To the Kirk family deepest sympathy in the sad loss of your..."
    - Rona & Bill Butler
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

KIRK, Annie Finella (Ann):
Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, at home with family by her side. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryan, Neil & Sonnie, Robyn & Bruce. Cherished nanna of Tyler and Maddy, Dane, Anna Maree, Andrew and Fiona, and great-grandmother of Audrey Ann. In accordance with her wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. Messages to 8a South Road, Manaia 4612.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2019
