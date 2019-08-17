KIRK, Annie Finella (Ann):

Bryan, Neil and Sonnie, and Robyn and Bruce and families would like to thank everybody who passed on messages of support or contacted us following the passing of a much loved and missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Thank you to the team at Hardings Funeral Services, to the Rev Peter Barleyman and to everyone who came to the funeral service. Thank you to the staff at Hawera and Taranaki Base Hospitals, and to the team at Hospice Taranaki. Your support during a difficult time has been much appreciated.



