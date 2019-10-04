FLOYD,
Anthony George (Tony):
Unexpectedly at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 1st October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for over 57 years. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law to Debbie and the late Gary Franks, Michael and Lisa. Loved Grandad to Wayne, Melanie and Leo, Sammy (deceased); Jamie and Samantha, and Corey. Great-Grandad to Anthony and Katie. All messages to the Floyd family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Tony will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by the interment at Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019