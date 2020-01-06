LE GROVE:
Anthony David (Tony):
20.02.1940 - 20.12.2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our much loved father. Devoted husband of our Mum Lesley, and eldest brother of John and Phillip. Dad, our love for you will remain deep in our hearts forever, and those of your grandchildren Oliver, Zac and Charlie. You can rest peacefully knowing that we could not have wished for more than you gave us.
With love, respect and admiration
- Jane, Anna and Bridget
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 6, 2020