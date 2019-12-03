RUAKERE, Dr Anthony
Ansley (Tony): MNZM
Died peacefully at 12.15 on 2nd December 2019. Most dearly loved husband of Anne, and proud and loving father of Alana and Rob, Matthew and Tari, Bianca and Guy and Shavaughn. Grandad of Myfanwy, Joshua, Emmarena, Te Karira, Evelyn and Keita, and great-grandad to Keena. Friend to Tim, Laura and Callum. A fabulous uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to the McLeod, Ruakere and Russell whanau. Tangihanga will be held followed by burial at the family Urupa. Details to be confirmed.
For Tony
Go softly into the night my love
Your last karanga has rung out,
The ancestors are calling, go be with them
The whare is quiet now and no birds sing,
But the river still runs and in its song I hear your voice
Go now to Te Tai Hua where skylarks call above
Go softly
Go in peace
Go my love.
By Anne
"Hi da ba"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019