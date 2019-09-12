WALKER,
Anthony Charles (Tony):
Passed suddenly at home on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 66 years. Best friend and dearly loved husband for 43 years of Sharlene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Casey and Richard Wooffindin, Hayley and Daniel McCracken, Mitch and Katie, and Blair. Loved Grandad of Leo and Maxi. Dearly loved brother of Carol. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 195, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with Tony's wishes a private family farewell will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019