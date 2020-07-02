Anthony YOUNG

Guest Book
  • "An awesome soul taken way too soon. xx"
    - Sandra Burgess
  • "Saddened to hear of Tony`s passing,have memories of squash..."
  • " Thinking of you all during this sad time. We have so many..."
    - Kay Siegel
  • "Love you Dad. No more pain and suffering."
    - Gareth Young
  • "Love you Dad."
    - Dayle Purvis
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

YOUNG,
Anthony John (Tony):
Peacefully on Tuesday 30 June 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 72 years. Adored husband of Maureen. Treasured Dad of Gareth and Mandy, Caryn and Dave, and Dayle and Craig. Loved Grandad of Connor, Kaitlyn, Dave, and Sam. Donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday 6 July 2020, at 2.00pm.

logoNZIFH
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.