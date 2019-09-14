ANDERSEN, Archie:
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 11th September 2019. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Toni. Loved father of Harrison. Loved brother of Fay, Raewyn, Dean (dec), Celeste and Darryl. Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Andersen family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Archie's friends and family will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 17th September 2019, at 10.30am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019