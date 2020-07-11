Acknowledgement

TOHIA, Arnold (Arnie):

I, Marline, along with the family, would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who supported me following the transition to glory of my precious Arnie. To family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues and other folk who provided emotional and practical support my heartfelt thanks goes out to each and every one of you. A special word of thanks to my sister, Noeline, for loving me through this extremely sad time; to our Destiny Iwi Tapu Taranaki Church folk and the ManUp men who rallied round us at a minutes notice - thank you for your wonderful love and support, and those three haka you performed in Arnie's honour were something else! Arnie would have been blown away by the honour bestowed on him; a huge "thank you" to Dougie Martin for his amazing and tireless support 24/7 to Arnie and me over these last weeks and for stepping in to spearhead the funeral arrangements and many other things that needed doing. "You are a blessing, Dougie". To those who visited, sent texts, travelled long distances, sent flowers, cards, messages of condolence and helped in any way my grateful and heartfelt thanks to you. Arnie was well loved and respected - the tributes paid to him attest to this. As it would be impossible to thank everybody individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of my deepest gratitude for your love and support.



"God has you in His keeping, my Darling -

I have you in my heart."





Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 11, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers